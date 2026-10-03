Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Beautiful Fall-Like Weather Continues

We're seeing cool temperatures to start the weekend this morning. Some areas are seeing their first morning in the 30s since May. Some very isolated frost is possible, especially for areas farther west and northwest. By the afternoon, conditions will be more comfortable with plenty of sunshine and highs near 60.

More of the same is expected for Sunday and the foreseeable future. The only chance of rain will come in the form of very light showers overnight tonight, but most of the area won't see any rain at all, and those that do won't see much. Highs Sunday will be slightly warmer into the middle 60s but then cool back down for Monday with upper 50s expected. Both days will feature mostly sunny skies.

Throughout next week, expect continuous sunshine with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the upper 60s and lows ranging from the upper 30s to the upper 40s. We also will be dry for most of the week.

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