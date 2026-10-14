Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Back to Fall

Temperatures this morning are back in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Northerly winds off Lake Michigan will keep cloud cover over much of the region today, causing highs to stay in the lower 60s.

Widespread rain moves in on Thursday as two areas of low pressure move towards the Great Lakes. Scattered showers begin late morning and continue throughout the day and night. 0.25” to 0.5” of rainfall is likely.

After a few lingering showers into Friday morning, the low-pressure center departs, but after it does, NW winds ramp up. Sustained winds will be around 20-30 mph with gusts up to 35-40 mph all day on Friday. This will cause highs to drop into the 50s for the end of the week. Lows overnight Friday into Saturday morning will crash into the 30s - prompting a likely widespread frost for all of SE Wisconsin.

After calmer winds Saturday, the windy conditions ramp back up for Sunday, but sunshine returns on Sunday with highs back in the 60s.

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