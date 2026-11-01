Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - An Active Pattern This Week

This week is looking a lot more active with several chances of showers throughout. Today will be a mostly dry one though, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 60s.

Monday is when our next system begins to move into our area, bringing shower activity across much of southeast Wisconsin from Monday afternoon through as late as Thursday or Friday. We are not expecting non-stop rain during this entire time, but the chance of showers will be there at any point during this time frame. The rain is also going to be light when it falls, but the duration of the showers could lead to total rainfall exceeding 1 inch. We also will see some breezy conditions at times, especially on Tuesday. The good news is that temperatures won't change dramatically with highs mostly in the middle to lower 60s through Thursday, with slightly cooler air by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower

High: 64

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Late

Low: 52

Wind: S 5 mph

MONDAY: Rain Likely, Especially PM

High: 62

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Showers Likely; Breezy

High: 68

Wind: S 10-20 mph; G30

WEDNESDAY: Showers Likely

High: 63

THURSDAY: Chance of Showers

High: 60

FRIDAY: Chance of Showers

High: 57

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