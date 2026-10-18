Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - A Very Pleasant Week Ahead

Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday, but also a little breezy with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs will be in the lower 60s, leading to feels like temperatures very similar to yesterday afternoon.

Considering the time of the year, the stretch of weather we're about to see will be absolute perfection. Starting Monday and continuing for the foreseeable future, we're expecting continuous sunshine, very few if any windy days, and very comfortable temperatures with highs in the 60s. Overnight lows will still be cool, but we're not expecting any frost or freeze conditions like what we saw on Saturday morning. This is going to be the case for basically every day, and right now there is no end in sight to this beautiful stretch of weather nor is there any chance of rain.

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