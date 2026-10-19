Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - A Pleasant Week Ahead

Starting today, each day this week will feature mostly sunny skies, little to no rain chances, and comfortable temperatures peaking in the 60s during the afternoon hours. We also aren't expecting any days this week to feature breezy conditions either.

This looks to continue all the way through Friday and Saturday for games 1 and 2 of the World Series. Average highs this time of the year are around 60 degrees, so the highs in the middle 60s that we're expecting all of this week will be slightly above average. We still will see some chilly overnight lows, but no morning is expected to drop to near freezing levels like it did Saturday morning.

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