Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - A Pleasant Start to the Week

Temperatures have rebounded today with morning lows around 40 degrees. The afternoon forecast for today through Tuesday is looking good for this time of the year with highs in the middle to upper 50s and plenty of sunshine each day.

Our next chance of rain looks to come Wednesday afternoon. This will cool the temperatures down with highs in the lower 50s Wednesday, and then upper 40s Thursday and Friday. Freezing temperatures could return Thursday night. As the precipitation lingers across our area Thursday and possibly Friday as well, there exists a chance of some snowflakes across southeast Wisconsin, although we're certainly not expecting much in terms of accumulation.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Milder

High: 58

Wind: W 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 38

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 56

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 60

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance of PM Showers

High: 52

THURSDAY: Chance of Showers; Mix Late?

High: 47

FRIDAY: Slight Chance of Mixed Showers

High: 46

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