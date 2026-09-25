Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - A Nice Fall Weekend Ahead

Skies will clear tonight, leading to some chilly overnight lows dropping into the lower 50s and upper 40s.

It's going to be a fantastic fall weekend to hit up a pumpkin patch or apple orchard. Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry. There will be a few showers west of Madison on Sunday, but they should stay west. If we don't reach 70 this weekend, we have an even better chance by Monday.

By Tuesday of next week, scattered shower activity will return to our area. Rainfall chances will continue for Wednesday and Thursday as well. Although this forecast will likely change, right now we definitely could see total rainfall around 1 to 2 inches for the middle of next week.

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