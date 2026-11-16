Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - A Mild Week Ahead

Most of the week will continue to be nice with highs in the 50s just about every day along with plenty of sunshine. We could even be flirting with some lower 60s by the second half of the week. Overnight lows will still be cool, mainly early in the week with milder mornings by weeks end.

There is a very small chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but other than that we will be dry through Saturday, where rainfall looks more likely.

Despite the mild weather, this week is Winter Weather Awareness Week, so it's a good time to get prepared for the winter season that will inevitably come!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 52

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 35

Wind: SW 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 55

Wind: S 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 57

Wind: S 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Slight Chance Early; Mostly Sunny/Mild

High: 61

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 56

SATURDAY: Chance of Showers and Breezy

High: 62

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy & Cooler

High: 47

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