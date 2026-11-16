Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - A Mild Week Ahead

Most of the week will continue to be nice with highs in the 50s just about every day along with plenty of sunshine. We could even be flirting with some lower 60s by the second half of the week. Overnight lows will still be cool, mainly early in the week with milder mornings by weeks end.
There is a very small chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but other than that we will be dry through Saturday, where rainfall looks more likely.
Despite the mild weather, this week is Winter Weather Awareness Week, so it's a good time to get prepared for the winter season that will inevitably come!
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 52
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low: 35
Wind: SW 5 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 55
Wind: S 5-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 57
Wind: S 10-15 mph
THURSDAY: Slight Chance Early; Mostly Sunny/Mild
High: 61
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 56
SATURDAY: Chance of Showers and Breezy
High: 62
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy & Cooler
High: 47
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