Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - A Foggy Morning; Otherwise Staying Nice

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ALL OF SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN UNTIL 10A FRIDAY​​

Dense fog began rolling in off Lake Michigan last evening. Much of eastern Wisconsin is blanketed in fog — some patches are particularly dense. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for all of southeastern Wisconsin until 10A. As the Sun comes up and winds pick up, fog will mix out toward the late morning hours. Sunshine is back overhead with highs ranging from the upper 60s at the lakefront to the 70s inland. It’s looking like a fantastic tailgate for the 1st game of the World Series at American Family Field. By first pitch, temperatures will again fall into the 50s. There is a small chance of rain starting as early as late in the evening tonight, but any rain that does fall will be extremely light.

Hi-res models show some fog redeveloping over Lake Michigan late tonight & only reaching our northern communities. Storm Team 4 will continue to monitor trends.

Lows fall back into the 50s overnight. A frontal boundary remains just to our North on Saturday. Additional clouds are expected, but highs will remain in the upper 60s - lower 70s. It’s looking another fantastic night for baseball in Milwaukee.

After reaching 70 on Sunday, temperatures take a dip into Monday as a cold front drops through the region. At this time, much of southern Wisconsin is looking dry. However, a slight chance of rain is forecast for Tuesday. We’ll keep a slight chance of rain in the forecast for Wednesday & Thursday as well.

FRIDAY: AM Fog; Mostly Sunny

High: 67

Wind: SE 5-10

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; Patchy Fog North

Low: 50

Wind: SE 5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy; Mild

High: 67

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70

Wind: SW 5-10

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Breezy

High: 60

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower

High: 57

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