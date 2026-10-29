Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - A Few Showers on Halloween

Breezy NW winds take hold today — keeping highs in the mid/upper 60s. Temperatures will crash into the 40s overnight under a clear sky.
Sunshine is back for Friday — it's a 4Cast fit for champions! As the Brewers and fans across Milwaukee head downtown for the parade celebration, temperatures will hover in the lower 50s. Highs climb into the mid/upper 50s by the afternoon for a rally at the Summerfest grounds.
Meanwhile, scattered showers will organize across portions of Iowa & Illinois late Friday. Some of this activity will push into Wisconsin from the South. On & off showers are expected for Saturday. While it won't be a washout, make sure to have the rain jacket while trick-or-treating!
Clouds remain overhead on Sunday before a more widespread rainfall moves in late Monday. Highs stay in the 60s. Chances of rain continue Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.
THURSDAY: Early Showers; Gradual Clearing
High: 67
Wind: NW 5-10
TONIGHT: Clear & Cool
Low: 42
Wind: NW 5-10
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 57
Wind: NE/E 5 mph
SATURDAY: On & Off Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 60
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 63
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers
High: 64
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