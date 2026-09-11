Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - A Few Rain Chances This Weekend

As high-pressure moves Eastward, southerly winds will bring in more warmth & humidity in the days ahead. Highs jump back into the lower 80s on Saturday. There is an outside chance for a shower Saturday morning or afternoon as a weak frontal boundary passes by. Most models keep the day rain-free.

The next best chance of rain arrives Sunday & Monday as southern Wisconsin remains at the northern end of a warm & humid air mass. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Models diverge on the position of a high-pressure system late next week. If it trends a bit more South, we can expect drier weather. But, if it heads North, warmer & humid air will persist — leading to more rain chances. Stay with Storm Team 4 for updates!



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