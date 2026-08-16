Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - A Dry but Warm Sunday Ahead

Other than a few lingering isolated showers and storms Sunday morning, most of the day will be dry. However, it will be warm with highs in the 80s and dewpoints in the 70s. This will lead to heat indices in the lower 90s.

The rest of the week won't be as warm or humid, with highs back near 80 for Monday and Tuesday, and then middle 70s for Wednesday through Friday along with dewpoints comfortably in the 50s.

The next chance of rain will be later in the day Tuesday and Tuesday night.

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