Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - A Cool and Sunny Weekend Ahead

Lows this morning were in the 30s for our entire area. This was our first widespread frost of the season with some areas even dropping below freezing. The good news is that sunshine is expected for much of today and this weekend, but highs will remain in the 50s for today.

Winds pick back up Sunday under mostly sunny skies. The winds will be mostly out of the south, leading to highs back in the lower 60s.

Right now, Monday and for the rest of next week we're not seeing any rain chances nor windy conditions with highs consistently in the 60s. Early signs point to a very nice forecast for game 1 and 2 of the World Series next Friday and Saturday.

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