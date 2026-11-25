Storm Team 4 is monitoring a dynamic Thanksgiving storm system that brings widespread rain to the Midwest and even the potential for impactful snow. As of now, the low is tracking far enough South that southern Wisconsin will miss most of the precipitation from this system.

Dry conditions are expected through tonight as lows drop into the upper 30s. NE winds pick up overnight and into tomorrow - gusting as high as 30 mph.

As the low moves Eastward, scattered showers may spread as far North as the I-94 corridor late Thursday night. This will be our best chance for some rain from this system. With temperatures falling to just above-freezing, a few wet flakes are possible. However, anything that falls will mostly be rain.

Impactful snow is expected across southern Illinois — especially toward St. Louis. Rain & wind are expected along the eastern seaboard. Please stay tuned to the forecast if you’re traveling to these areas.

Highs jump back up to near-50 on Friday and Saturday. A passing sprinkle is possible Saturday. An area of low-pressure may pass to our South on Sunday - bringing a chance for a few showers.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 42

Wind: E 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

Low: 38

Wind: E 10-15 G 25 mph

THANKSGIVING: Mostly Cloudy & Windy; Chance PM Rain/Wet Flakes

High: 46

Wind: NE 15-20 G 30 mph

FRIDAY: Chance AM Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 47

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Sprinkle Possible

High: 50

SUNDAY: Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy

High: 47

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