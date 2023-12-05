Southeast Wisconsin weather: Wintry mix early Tuesday, then mostly cloudy

Light snow showers have entered southern Wisconsin. Most of the light snow has been focused in south-central Wisconsin. A few flurries are possible through the remainder of the morning.

Given cooler temperatures farther away from the lake, a light dusting is possible. A few slick spots cannot be ruled out. Overall, the impacts on the roads will be minimal.

A northerly (and at times, slightly northeasterly) wind may drive a lake effect flurry/drizzle early in the afternoon.

Highs reach 40 degrees today. Warmer air is on the way later in the week. After another day of filtered sunshine, highs jump from the 40s on Wednesday into the 50s by Thursday and Friday!

Next weekend still bears watching. Long-range computer models show a winter storm system developing in the central Plains. The track & timing are still unclear - leading to uncertainty about precip types & amounts. At this point, there is a chance of a wintry mix on Saturday which may evolve to snow showers overnight and into Sunday. Stay tuned to the forecast for updates.



TUESDAY: Early Wintry Mix; Mostly Cloudy High: 40

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 30

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 39

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Mild

High: 55

SATURDAY: Slight Chance Wintry Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 45

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.