Monday features a return to sunshine and warmer weather. But it'll be brief! A cold front drops in from the northwest — prompting a chance for a few scattered showers/storms. Dry air may ultimately limit the coverage and intensity of the storms. However, gusty winds will be possible in any of the storms. The cold front arrives by the middle of the afternoon - bringing the chance of showers/storms through the area by late afternoon & early evening. Highs today will climb into the mid/upper 70s. A few spots could make a run towards 80 far inland.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Windy, warm, and possible storms

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Windy, warm, and possible storms

Given gusty SW winds, fire spread is a concern today.

Overnight lows will drop into the 40s. A cooler trend takes hold for much of the week. Highs will only top out in the 50s.

A few additional showers are possible early Tuesday. Dry weather continues through late Wednesday.



MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Warm; Scattered Showers/Storms Late

High: 77

Wind: SW 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Showers/Storms Ending; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 44

Wind: W/ NW 10 mph

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Becoming Partly Cloudy

High: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool

High: 53

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower

High: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 56

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