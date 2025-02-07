Southeast Wisconsin weather: Calmer winds and snow for Saturday

Winds are becoming much lighter after a very windy day yesterday. We will settle into a very seasonal day today with a high pressure overhead. Temperatures are cold this morning but highs will warm close to 30 degrees this afternoon.

Most of our attention is on Saturday as a low pressure tracks across the region. The northern branch of this system will bring heavier snowfall towards central Wisconsin while those numbers quickly drop of heading south towards the state line. Most areas along and south of I-94 will only see up to 1 inch with locations north of I-94 seeing 1-3 inches. Expect some higher totals towards Sheboygan and Fond Du Lac counties and north.

Sunshine and cool for Sunday into Monday. There will be a few systems to watch next week but with the jet stream positioned further south most of the precipitation will be missing us. That will also keep our temperatures below average and feeling like the middle of winter.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds

High: 30

Wind: W 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 25

Wind: SW-SE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Light Snow, South 94 Less Than 1", North 94 1-3"

High: 32

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 25

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 30

TUESDAY: Slight Snow Chance

High: 20

