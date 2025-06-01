Southeast Wisconsin weather: Wildfire smoke returns to Wisconsin, air quality concerns Monday

Wildfire smoke has returned to Wisconsin, creating hazy and milky skies across the state.

Temperatures today reach into the mid-60s at the lakefront and mid-70s inland under sunny conditions, with overnight lows dropping into the 50s.

While the Wisconsin DNR reports air quality remains "good" over much of the state today with smoke staying aloft, conditions may deteriorate in coming days.

The smoke is expected to mix down to the surface tomorrow and Tuesday, potentially pushing air quality into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (orange) category.

A significant warm-up begins Monday as southwest winds usher warmer and more humid air into Wisconsin. Temperatures will climb well into the 80s across southeastern Wisconsin, while lakefront areas will stay closer to 80 degrees.

Late Tuesday brings scattered showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of heavy rain and stronger storms.

The weather pattern remains unsettled later in the week as temperatures return to the 60s and 70s.

This forecast was created by a meteorologist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



SUNDAY: Hazy Sunshine

High: 64 Lake 73 Inland

Wind: N/SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 51

Wind: SE 5 mph

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Breezy, Very Warm

High: 80 Lake 86 Inland

TUESDAY: Warm, Humid & Partly Sunny; Chance PM Showers/Storms

High: 82

WEDNESDAY: AM Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 67 Lake 70 Inland

THURSDAY: Slight Chance Rain; Mostly Cloudy

High: 66 Lake 73 Inland

