Southeast Wisconsin weather: Weekend heat and humidity on the way

A stubborn area of energy is slowly moving across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin bringing mostly cloudy skies to start the day. Expect more sunshine heading into this afternoon with the small chance for a very isolated rain shower, mainly inland. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 once again.

Expect nice weather Friday with one last day before the heat and humidity really jump up. We'll see highs in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures crank up Saturday into Sunday. Highs on Saturday will climb well into the upper 80s and Sunday most areas should hit the 90s. With dew points in the low 70s it is going to be a hot and humid weekend with heat index values hitting the upper 90s and even near 100 in spots. There will be the chance for storms this weekend too, more details on the timing and coverage will come soon.



THURSDAY: Cloudier Start, Partly Cloudy PM, Iso. Inland Pop-Up ShowerHigh: 78 Lake, 82 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 64

Wind: N 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 83

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Warm, and Humid. Slight Ch. PM T-Storms

High: 87

Heat Index: 90-95

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 92

Heat Index: 95-100

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 90

Heat Index: 93-97

