Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warming up to near 50 Tuesday

items.[0].videoTitle
Temperatures should eventually climb near 50 degrees this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy and a southeast breeze gusts over 20 mph.
and last updated 2021-11-16 06:28:57-05

It's another chilly morning with temperatures in the 20s, but a warm front is sweeping through the area.

Temperatures should eventually climb near 50 degrees this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy and a southeast breeze gusts over 20 mph.

Light showers return to the area after 10 p.m. tonight. These showers likely continue through tomorrow morning, but only up to a tenth of an inch of rain is likely.

Temperatures will reach the 50s before taking a dive again to end the week. We are watching another potential storm system arriving Sunday that could bring another round of a wintry mix to Southeast Wisconsin.

TUESDAY: Bec. Partly Cloudy and BreezyHigh: 48
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Showers Likely
Low: 46
Wind: SE to W 15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Morning Showers. Bec. Partly Cloudy and Mild
High: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Chilly
High: 36

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny But Cool
High: 40

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 47

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.