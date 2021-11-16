Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warming up to near 50 Tuesday

It's another chilly morning with temperatures in the 20s, but a warm front is sweeping through the area.
Temperatures should eventually climb near 50 degrees this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy and a southeast breeze gusts over 20 mph.
Light showers return to the area after 10 p.m. tonight. These showers likely continue through tomorrow morning, but only up to a tenth of an inch of rain is likely.
Temperatures will reach the 50s before taking a dive again to end the week. We are watching another potential storm system arriving Sunday that could bring another round of a wintry mix to Southeast Wisconsin.
TUESDAY: Bec. Partly Cloudy and BreezyHigh: 48
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Showers Likely
Low: 46
Wind: SE to W 15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Morning Showers. Bec. Partly Cloudy and Mild
High: 55
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Chilly
High: 36
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny But Cool
High: 40
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 47