Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warming up to near 50 Tuesday

It's another chilly morning with temperatures in the 20s, but a warm front is sweeping through the area.

Temperatures should eventually climb near 50 degrees this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy and a southeast breeze gusts over 20 mph.

Light showers return to the area after 10 p.m. tonight. These showers likely continue through tomorrow morning, but only up to a tenth of an inch of rain is likely.

Temperatures will reach the 50s before taking a dive again to end the week. We are watching another potential storm system arriving Sunday that could bring another round of a wintry mix to Southeast Wisconsin.

TUESDAY: Bec. Partly Cloudy and BreezyHigh: 48

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Showers Likely

Low: 46

Wind: SE to W 15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Morning Showers. Bec. Partly Cloudy and Mild

High: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Chilly

High: 36

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny But Cool

High: 40

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 47

