Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warming Up - Then Cooling Down

A brief round of showers will move through the area during the morning today. By the afternoon, we'll see sunshine and warmer temperatures as highs will be back in the lower 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 70s through the early afternoon. As an area of low pressure sits over Wisconsin and a cold front sweeps through in the evening, we could see a few strong storms. While some severe weather could be possible, we are not expecting anything widespread.

Cooler temperatures sink in for the rest of the week. Expect highs in the 50s Tuesday onward.

WATCH: Will there be strong storms tomorrow evening?

Warming Up...Then Cooling Down

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO

TODAY: Shower Chance Early; PM Sun & Breezy

High: 63

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 45

Wind: W 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers/Storms

High: 71

Wind: S 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Slight Shower Chance; Partly Sunny

High: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 53

THURSDAY: Shower Chance

High: 55

FRIDAY: Slight Shower Chance; Partly Cloudy

High: 56

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