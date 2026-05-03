Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warming Up - Then Cooling Down

A brief round of showers will move through the area during the morning today. By the afternoon, we'll see sunshine and warmer temperatures as highs will be back in the lower 60s.
Monday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 70s through the early afternoon. As an area of low pressure sits over Wisconsin and a cold front sweeps through in the evening, we could see a few strong storms. While some severe weather could be possible, we are not expecting anything widespread.
Cooler temperatures sink in for the rest of the week. Expect highs in the 50s Tuesday onward.
WATCH: Will there be strong storms tomorrow evening?
HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO
TODAY: Shower Chance Early; PM Sun & Breezy
High: 63
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low: 45
Wind: W 5-10 MPH
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers/Storms
High: 71
Wind: S 5-15 mph
TUESDAY: Slight Shower Chance; Partly Sunny
High: 55
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 53
THURSDAY: Shower Chance
High: 55
FRIDAY: Slight Shower Chance; Partly Cloudy
High: 56
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