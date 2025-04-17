Warming up our temperatures today! Highs will reach the low to mid-60s this afternoon for most, with spots right along the lake staying in the upper 50s. Winds will be picking up out of the south-southeast as the day goes on. By this afternoon, a warm front will approach, bringing the chance for some showers late in the day.

Scattered showers and some thunderstorms will be possible heading through the overnight hours. The area with the widest coverage will be toward central Wisconsin. Breezy and mild, with lows staying in the 50s.

See when temps reach the 70s:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warming up

We are in the warm sector for Friday, with highs climbing well into the 70s. A few areas of rain are possible early, but most of the day will be dry and breezy. There is still some uncertainty about whether afternoon storms will redevelop. The latest models this morning don't show much, but the highest potential will be farther southeast across the area. If we do get development later in the day, we could see some strong to severe activity.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds & Breezy, Scattered Showers LateHigh: 58 lake, 64 Inland

Wind: SSE 15-25 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Sct. Showers & Storms, Mild, Breezy

Low: 51

Wind: S 10-20 G 25 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Warm, Sct. T-Storms

High: 74

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Filtered Sunshine

High: 53

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, PM Rain Chance

High: 49 Lake, 53 Inland

MONDAY: Rain Early Then Mostly Cloudy

High: 53

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.