Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warmer weather ahead before storms this weekend

Overnight lows fell into the 30s & 40s across most of SE Wisconsin overnight. Easterly winds will keep highs in the 60s today, but quite the warm up is just around the corner. A few showers are possible early Friday morning before highs jump well into the 70s by the afternoon. Highs may make a run at 80 far inland.

An overnight complex of storms may develop late Friday night and into Saturday morning. Medium-range computer guidance suggests the bulk of this rain will move South of Wisconsin, but there is a chance a few showers/storms could clip the State Line. A Marginal (Level 1) risk of severe weather has been introduced for the State Line during this period. If storms completely avoid or move out quickly, there is a good chance at making it to 80-degrees in Milwaukee! A lake breeze will be able to overcome a lighter SW wind, so results will vary from near the lake front to those farther inland.

The weather pattern turns more active Saturday night and into the beginning part of next week. Several rounds of showers/storms appear likely. The position and strength of each round of storms will depend on the previous round. The strongest storms may arrive Monday and into Tuesday morning. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest!

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 61 Lake 65 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Showers; Increasing Clouds

Low: 46

Wind: S 5 mph

FRIDAY: AM Showers; PM Sunshine

High: 73 Lake 80 Inland

Wind: S 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Slight Chance AM Shower/Storm (Mainly South); Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 80

SUNDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 70

MONDAY: Chance Showers/Storms

High: 84

TUESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms

High: 78

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