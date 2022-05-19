Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warmer Thursday with scattered showers

It's still sweatshirt weather this morning but we're quickly warming up today. Under partly cloudy skies and a strong southwest breeze, temperatures rise into the 70s by this afternoon. We had a few isolated showers overnight and a few more showers and storms may develop again this afternoon.
Better chances for storms arrive tonight and into Friday. Some of these storms may be strong, but the greater risk for severe weather will be across western and central Wisconsin. Temperatures fall again late Friday and into the weekend.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Warmer. Ch. PM Showers/Storms
High: 83
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Ch. T-storms
Low: 65
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Humid. Ch. T-Storms
High: 73, Turning Cooler Late
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cool. Showers Likely
High: 57
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 60
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 60 Lake 67 Inland