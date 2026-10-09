Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Warmer Saturday before clouds and cooler air return

A line of showers/storms has developed across Iowa and may clip Southwest Wisconsin this morning. Rain and storms will initially stay south of the region.

A warm front lifts northward today — sparking a few showers and an isolated storm this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid/upper 60s.

Overnight lows drop into the upper 50s under a clearing sky. Southerly winds ramp up on Saturday — bringing highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Clouds from the remnants of Isaias will begin spreading over the Midwest late Saturday. This cloud cover could impact high temperatures. Rain, once again, stays South. Cloud cover will be more widespread on Sunday as highs cool back to the upper 60s & lower 70s.

A cold front will trigger rounds of showers/storms late Monday into Tuesday. Next week appears more active. Highs will return to the 60s.



FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Showers/Iso. Storm

High: 66

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Gradually Clearing

Low: 58

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

Wind: S 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 68

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Showers/Iso Storm

High: 77

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 65

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