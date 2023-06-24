Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm Saturday with showers late tonight and into Sunday

If you have plans for outdoor activities or to mow some of your parched lawns, today will be the day to do it because changes are on the way. Though your Saturday may have some smoke once again, the daytime hours will be very warm and dry. Highs will pop well into the 80s to even near 90 inland, though it will be cooler near Lake Michigan.

Tonight, low pressure will slowly be approaching the area. Ahead of that, some scattered showers and possibly a T'storm will start to move through. Lows will bottom out in the mid 60s.

The actual low-pressure system will be moving through on Sunday with more of these occasional showers and t'storms. This is much-needed rain, even though it is falling on the weekend. There is the potential if you would see one of these storms move through your area, it could bring some locally heavy downpours. Highs Sunday will top out around 80°.

More of these scattered showers will be in the area from Sunday night into Monday as well with much more tolerable temperatures in the low 70s Monday.

The comfortable temps will continue through the upcoming week.



TODAY: Mostly sunny and very warm.High: 82 Lake 90 Inland.

Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with scattered showers or a t'storm developing mainly late.

Low: 65.

Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid with occasional showers or a t'storm.

High: 80.

Wind: Bec. SW 10-15 MPH.

SUN NITE: More scattered showers or a t'storm.

Low: 62.

Wind: W 6-12 MPH.

MONDAY: Breezy and cooler with scattered showers or an isoalted t'storm.

High: 72.

Wind: NW `0-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower.

High: 71

WEDS: Mostly sunny.

High: 73.

