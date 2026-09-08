Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Warm, more humid Tuesday before overnight rain arrives

Labor Day brought beautiful sunshine and a comfortable feel to all of southern Wisconsin! Now, high pressure is moving off to the east and allows warmer air to move back into the region. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with increasing humidity. Meanwhile, a slow-moving cold front approaches from the northwest later today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms have formed along and ahead of this boundary.

This rain will be slow to make it to Milwaukee — arriving late this evening and overnight. Cloud cover will increase today ahead of the rain. A few downpours are possible tonight. Severe weather is not expected.

Showers will move out Wednesday morning — allowing for increasing sunshine. Highs will top out on either side of 80°F. Dew points drop Thursday & Friday.



TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds; PM Showers

High: 78

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 69

Wind: S/SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance AM Showers; Gradual Sunshine; Warm & Humid.

High: 78

Wind: W 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny & Less Humid

High: 75

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

SATURDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Partly Cloudy

High: 79

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