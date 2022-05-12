Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm, humid, and mostly sunny Thursday

A stronger south breeze should keep temperatures warm and steady compared to yesterday's significant up and down fluctuation. Under mostly sunny skies, Milwaukee likely tops out in the lower 80s with upper 80s possible inland. It will still be cooler at times lakeside along with some light fog.

We're also going to remain humid the next couple day with dew points in the 60s. There is a chance for thunderstorms late Friday, but it's also possible storms that approach from the west end up fizzling out. We'll have a better chance for a few storms on Saturday. More spring seasonal temperatures return next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm, and Humid. Patchy Fog & Cooler at times lakeside

High: 82 MKE 87 Inland

Wind: SSE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Muggy. Patchy Fog Lakeside.

Low: 62

Wind: S 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, warm, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 82

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Ch. T-Storms

High: 78

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 70

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 67