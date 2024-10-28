Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm end to October

We'll see near record warm temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Monday will be the start of the warm-up with highs hitting the mid 60s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Winds will start to pick up out of the south today.

A warm front pulls across the state from south to north tonight. That will bring with it the chance for a few showers at night, mainly north of I-94. Strong winds and more humidity behind that front will not allow our temperatures to drop tonight. Tuesday morning we will start off above our average high in the upper 50s and low 60s.

That warm start will allow highs on Tuesday to approach 80 degrees in the afternoon! It will be extremely windy with gusts over 40 mph from the southwest Tuesday and into Wednesday.

A cold front and rain chances will head towards us Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. We'll see a sharp drop in temperatures behind the front with highs falling into the 50s on Friday.



MONDAY: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHigh: 66

Wind: S 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Very Mild, Windy

Low: 58

Wind: S 10-20 G 30 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy & Warm

High: 80

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy & Warm, Showers/Storms Late

High: 77

THURSDAY: Chance Showers, Breezy

High: 61

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 54

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.