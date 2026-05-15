Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm day ahead with storms possible overnight

A few scattered showers are moving through southern Wisconsin this morning. Clouds begin clearing and highs will jump into the 70s across most of the region. Inland locations may make a run at 80-degrees. A complex of storms is expected to develop over Iowa tonight. If storms are able to hold together, they may roll through southern Wisconsin after midnight. Gusty winds and hail will be the biggest concern.

Rain chances end tomorrow morning and clouds clear out once again. This time, breezy southerly winds will send highs into the 80s.

Additional rounds of storms are expected on Sunday and through the beginning of the week. Each round will depend on what happens in the round before it. The greatest severe chance appears to be Monday.

FRIDAY: Ch. AM Showers Then Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Warm

High: 73 Lake 78 Inland

Wind: S 10-15 G 30mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 56

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Slight Chance AM Storms; Sunny & Warm

High: 82

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy With Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 77

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm and Humid; Chance Storms

High: 86

TUESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms

High: 83

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