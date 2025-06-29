Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm and humid Sunday; Watching for late-day storms

Temperatures in southeastern Wisconsin will climb into the lower 90s today as a warm front moves northward, bringing more heat and humidity to the region.

With dew points reaching the upper 60s, heat index values could hit the mid to upper 90s across the area. While southern Wisconsin remains below heat advisory criteria, those spending time outdoors should take precautions against the heat.

Evening storms are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin after 7 p.m. as a cold front pushes eastward from Minnesota. The strongest storms could produce gusty winds and hail before weakening as they cross the area.

The Milwaukee metro should see these storms around 8-9 p.m. with the last storms clearing out by midnight. The cold front will move through Wisconsin by Monday afternoon.

Another round of storms is forecast for Monday afternoon, with temperatures reaching the lower 80s before storm development.

A drier pattern is back mid-week, though temperatures will remain warm with highs in the 80s despite slightly lower humidity levels.

The holiday forecast shows possible pop-up showers and storms on Thursday and the 4th of July. There's a greater chance for widespread rain on Saturday as another cold front passes through southern Wisconsin.

This forecast was created by a meteorologist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny; Hot & Humid

Chance PM Storms

High: 90

Heat Index: 95-100°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Showers/Storms Ending; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 70

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Warm, Humid & Mostly Cloudy.

Chance Showers/Storms

High: 82

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 83

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 85

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance Rain/Storm

High: 84

