Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm again, small chance for rain

We'll see sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the lower 80s today! A small disturbance might bring the isolated chance for a sprinkle or shower later today into tonight. We need some rainfall so hopefully a few areas can pick up a few drops today.

There won't be as much wildfire smoke in the atmosphere early today. But another batch of upper-level smoke will arrive late today and really build in for Wednesday into Thursday. Expect some colorful sunrises and sunsets with warm temperatures in the mid 80s.

More clouds and some small rain chances build by the weekend. Humidity will also start to come up a bit. Highs will fall into the upper 70s, which still at or slightly above average.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm, Slight Ch. ShowerHigh: 83

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower

Low: 61

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hazy, Warm

High: 86

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hazy, Warm

High: 84

FRIDAY: High Clouds, Filtered Sunshine, Bit Humid

High: 78

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Rain Chance

High: 77

