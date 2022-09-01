Southeast Wisconsin weather: Very warm for the first day of school

We've been getting a little warmer each day this week and that trend continues today. By this afternoon, all of Southeast Wisconsin should reach the middle to upper 80s today. Skies will be mostly sunny again and it will be slightly more humid. Tonight's forecast calls for mainly clear skies with lows around 70 degrees. The heat cranks up a bit more on Friday. Milwaukee may even reach 90 degrees.

A cold front approaches Friday night. The front brings a slight chance for storms Friday night and a little better chance for scattered storms during the day on Saturday. The rest of the Labor Day Holiday weekend looks very nice.

TODAY: Sunny and Very Warm

High: 87

Wind: SW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and A Little Muggy

Low: 72

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms At Night

High: 90

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Humid. Ch. Showers and T-Storms

High: 81

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 80