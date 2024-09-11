Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking smoke and Hurricane Francine

A few very light rain showers are drifting across Wisconsin this morning, mainly north of I-94. It's going to be another warm and hazy September day with highs near the mid 80s this afternoon. Humidity will stay low with a nice breeze from the south leading to another comfortable late summer day.

Expect more sunshine and warmth for Thursday with highs in the 80s. Then we look to our south as Hurricane Francine makes landfall across Louisiana late today and into tonight. The storm is expected to weaken and track north up the Mississippi River but stall and fizzle out south of St. Louis. That means most of the rain stays to our south and we only see increasing upper-level clouds filtering sunshine Friday into Saturday.

Some of the moisture from what's left of Francine might bring some small rain chances Sunday into Monday. The long term forecast continues to favor above average temperatures heading into the second half of September.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hazy, Warm (Light Shower Early- Before 7AM)High: 84

Wind: S 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 62

Wind: SW 5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm, Hazy

High: 83

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Highs Clouds- Filtered Sunshine

High: 79

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 78

SUNDAY: Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy

High: 78

