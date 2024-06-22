Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking Saturday storms

Scattered showers and storms have been rolling through southeastern Wisconsin overnight. Heavy downpours and instances of flooding have been noted with this activity. A Flood Watch remains in effect for much of the region. Additional showers and storms are likely through the mid morning hours. Hi-resolution computer models suggest a lull in rain from Milwaukee to the Stateline from the late morning into the early afternoon. Additional showers/storms are possible from the mid-afternoon and into the evening hours. The coverage of these showers and storms will impact a later line of storms that rolls through this evening. If showers/storms remain overhead for much of the day, afternoon temperatures will be lower & severe potential will lower.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a strong cold front that will sweep across the southern Great Lakes late this evening. Strong to severe storms are possible along this line. The strongest storms could produce damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado or two. High rain rates and "training" storms could lead to instances of flooding. Some places could receive 2"+ rainfall.

Once the front clears the area, temperatures will cool into Sunday. Highs will top out in the lower 80s. There's a slight chance for a pop-up shower on Sunday afternoon, but most will stay dry.

Another nice day is in store on Monday before another round of rain & heat arrives on Tuesday.



SATURDAY: AM Rain/Storms; Storms Likely Again in Evening. 1-2" PossibleHigh: 83 Lake 90 Stateline

Wind: S 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms Early; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 67

Wind: S/W 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Decreasing Clouds; Slight Chance PM Shower; Much Cooler

High: 77

MONDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 80

TUESDAY: Hot, humid & Parly Cloudy; Chance Showers/Storms

High: 90

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

