Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking more showers on Thursday

and last updated 2023-10-19 06:32:18-04

An area of low-pressure is moving through Wisconsin early Thursday morning. Milwaukee & much of SE Wisconsin has seen a break from the rainfall, but more may roll through later in the afternoon/evening. Light to moderate rain is once again expected after 4 p.m. as the low-pressure system exits to the East.

Clouds remain overhead tonight as lows dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s. A partly cloudy sky is expected on Friday - separating today's rainfall from our next chance of wet weather. A quick-moving upper-level wave will trigger more scattered showers early Saturday. Most of this rain will impact areas North & East of Milwaukee. Breezy conditions are expected on Saturday with highs in the 50s.

Sunshine returns by Sunday & Monday before the weather pattern turns more active during the mid-week period.

THURSDAY:  Chance Scattered Showers; Mostly Cloudy            High: 64
            Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:    Chance Early Showers; Mostly Cloudy
            Low: 50
            Wind: W 10 mph

FRIDAY:      Partly Cloudy; Chance late Showers
            High: 60

SATURDAY:  Chance AM Showers - mainly Northeast; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy
            High: 57

SUNDAY:     Mostly Sunny
            High: 53

MONDAY:     Mostly Sunny
            High: 58

