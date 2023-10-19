Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking more showers on Thursday

An area of low-pressure is moving through Wisconsin early Thursday morning. Milwaukee & much of SE Wisconsin has seen a break from the rainfall, but more may roll through later in the afternoon/evening. Light to moderate rain is once again expected after 4 p.m. as the low-pressure system exits to the East.

Clouds remain overhead tonight as lows dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s. A partly cloudy sky is expected on Friday - separating today's rainfall from our next chance of wet weather. A quick-moving upper-level wave will trigger more scattered showers early Saturday. Most of this rain will impact areas North & East of Milwaukee. Breezy conditions are expected on Saturday with highs in the 50s.

Sunshine returns by Sunday & Monday before the weather pattern turns more active during the mid-week period.

THURSDAY: Chance Scattered Showers; Mostly Cloudy High: 64

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Early Showers; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 50

Wind: W 10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance late Showers

High: 60

SATURDAY: Chance AM Showers - mainly Northeast; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 53

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58

