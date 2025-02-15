Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking more Saturday snow

3-5" of snow fell overnight and more is on the way. Occasional snow showers continue today with a lake-effect potential tonight.
An overnight burst of heavy snow left 3-5" of accumulation across most of southeast Wisconsin. More snow is on the way today.

Last night's heavy burst of snow delivered roughly 3-5" of snowfall across most of SE Wisconsin. Interstate and main roads have been cleared for the most part. Side roads, parking lots, and sidewalks will require clearing this morning! The snow is not done yet, however.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an area of low-pressure tracking to the South of Wisconsin. Bands of light to moderate snow will spread over southern Wisconsin this morning and into the afternoon. While the position of these bands has been shifting, high-resolution computer guidance keeps the vast majority of steady snowfall to the NW of the TMJ4 viewing area. We'll be monitoring these bands in realtime. Higher snowfall totals are possible if a band moves farther South and stays in one place.

Overall, an additional 2-4" of snowfall is expected today and into tomorrow morning. As the low moves East, winds ramp up out of the North & East. Lake effect snow showers may begin late tonight (after 8 pm) and deliver additional snowfall to the lakefront. Overall, SE Wisconsin is still on track for a total 5-7" snow event with higher totals near the lakefront if lake-effect materializes.

Once the snow departs, arctic air descends into the Midwest. Temperatures will quickly drop into Monday morning. Below-zero morning temperatures are expected with wind chills reaching -25°F.

SATURDAY: Occasional Snow. 2-4" Additional Snow PossibleHigh: 32
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Snow, Mainly near the Lake; Up to 2" Additional Snow
Low: 22
Wind: N 10-15 G 30 mph

SUNDAY: Sct'd Morning Snow Showers. Less Than 1" Additional
High: 25 (Rapidly falling in the Evening)

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Cold
High: 8. Wind Chill: -20 to -10

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Bitter Cold
High: 9. Wind Chill -20 to -5

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Still Very Cold
High: 13

