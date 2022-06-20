Watch
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Today is sunny with highs in the 90s

and last updated 2022-06-20 06:37:01-04

Under sunny skies, it's back to the 90s today as heat builds throughout the Midwest. The humidity isn't as high as our last round of heat, so the feels like temperature will be very close to the actual temperature. Skies remain clear tonight with lows around 70 degrees. You can expect more 90s tomorrow and increased humidity making it feel more like 105.

A cold front brings a small chance for storms tomorrow night. At this point, we're not expecting severe weather. Seasonably warm conditions will be with us the rest of the week.

TODAY: Sunny and Hot.
High: 94
Wind: SW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear Skies and Warm
Low: 72
Wind: SW 10 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny, Hot, and More Humid
High: 97. Heat Index 102

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 83

THURSDAY: Sunny Skies
High: 85

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chance T-Storms
High: 86

