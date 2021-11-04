Southeast Wisconsin weather: Thursday is partly cloudy with highs in the 40s

It's been feeling more like winter than fall the last couple mornings and today is no different. However, we start our slow warm up this afternoon. Under partly cloudy skies, most of the area should reach the middle to upper 40s. Skies remain partly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 30s.

I can't help but look ahead to our weather this weekend. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all look fantastic with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures should reach the lower 50s on Friday, then 60 on Saturday, and middle 60s on Sunday! It should be a great weekend to play one more round of golf or get some yard work done.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 47

Wind: SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 34

Wind: SW 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 52

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Mild

High: 60

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 64

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 65

