Southeast Wisconsin weather: Thunderstorms likely Tuesday afternoon

The winds pick up out of the south this morning and we're going to warm up quickly into the 80s. We'll start with partly cloudy skies, then a line of storms likely sweeps the area during the early afternoon.

The overall severe threat is low, but gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning will be possible. A cold front then cools us back down this evening. Lows tonight fall into the 50s.

Besides a slight chance for a stray shower on Wednesday, the rest of the week looks fantastic. We'll have lots of sunshine all the way into the weekend. Midweek high temperatures will be in the 70s, but 80s likely return by Friday. Another brief round of storms is possible Saturday night.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Warm. T-Storms Likely

High: 84

Wind: S to W 20 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Breezy & Cool

Low: 58

Wind: W 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 76

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

FRIDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 80

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Warm

High: 86