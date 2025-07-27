The heat and humidity are back today and will continue into Monday as well. After any morning fog lifts, we'll have lots of sun for your Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s inland. If you want a little relief from the heat, head to the lakefront, as it should stay just a little cooler there.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the low 70s.

We have another hot and humid day on Monday with highs in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon heat indices will rise to 100-105. There will be a slight chance of a morning t'storm rolling in from the northwest if they hold together, then another slight chance of an afternoon pop-up storm.

We bring more chances of showers or storms Tuesday and Wednesday with a cool front finally giving us relief from the heat from Wednesday into next weekend with very nice temperatures in the 70s with low humidity.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: The Heat is Back Today and Monday

TODAY: Any fog lifts, otherwise hot, humid, and mostly sunny.

High: 88 lakefront... 92 inland.

Wind: SE 5-10.

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy with increasing clouds.

Low: 73.

Wind: Light SSW.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of a

shower or T'storm.

High: 92.

Heat Index: 100-105 in the afternoon.

Wind: SSW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or t'storm.

High: 85.

WEDS: Mostly cloudy and more comfortable

with a chance of a shower or t'storm.

High: 75.

THURS: Partly cloudy and nice.

High: 76.

