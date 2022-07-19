Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temps to feel close to 100 with humidity Tuesday

We hit 90 degrees yesterday for the 7th time this year, and we should make it the 8th time today. There will be a little more cloud cover at times today but expect skies to still be mostly sunny. Afternoon temperatures peak in the lower 90s and the humidity will make it feel close to 100. The southwest breeze ramps up this evening and a weak cold front may bring a stray shower overnight and into Wednesday. Better chances for rain and storms return for the weekend.

It's going to be very warm and humid all week. Limit your time and activity outside and be sure to stay hydrated.

TODAY:

Mostly sunny, hot, and humid

High: 93

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT:

Breezy and Still Muggy. Slight Ch. Showers

Low: 73

Wind: NW 10 mph

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Still Very Warm. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 87



THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Hot and Humid

High: 90

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 90

SATURDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 91

