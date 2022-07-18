Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temps soar into the 90s on Monday

The heat is on again as temperatures soar to near 90 degrees by this afternoon. The humidity will make it feel as hot as 95 degrees. It'll be a few degrees hotter on Tuesday.
and last updated 2022-07-18 06:45:47-04

The heat is on again as temperatures soar to near 90 degrees by this afternoon. The humidity will make it feel as hot as 95 degrees. It'll be a few degrees hotter on Tuesday. Limit your time and activity outside and make sure you stay hydrated.

High pressure brings us lots of sunshine the next couple of days as rings of fire storms track well to our north. We have a slight chance for storms Tuesday night and into Wednesday with a weak cold front. The cold front cools us back into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY:     Sunny, Hot, and Humid
           High: 90. Heat Index: Up to 95
           Wind: W to S 5 mph

TONIGHT:   Mainly Clear and Muggy
           Low: 71
           Wind: W 5 mph

TUESDAY:    Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid
            High: 93

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Slight Ch. T-Storms
             High: 86

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Very Warm
            High: 88

FRIDAY:     Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid
            High: 90

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.