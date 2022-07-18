Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temps soar into the 90s on Monday

The heat is on again as temperatures soar to near 90 degrees by this afternoon. The humidity will make it feel as hot as 95 degrees. It'll be a few degrees hotter on Tuesday. Limit your time and activity outside and make sure you stay hydrated.
High pressure brings us lots of sunshine the next couple of days as rings of fire storms track well to our north. We have a slight chance for storms Tuesday night and into Wednesday with a weak cold front. The cold front cools us back into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday.
TODAY: Sunny, Hot, and Humid
High: 90. Heat Index: Up to 95
Wind: W to S 5 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Muggy
Low: 71
Wind: W 5 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid
High: 93
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Slight Ch. T-Storms
High: 86
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Very Warm
High: 88
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid
High: 90