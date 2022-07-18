Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temps soar into the 90s on Monday

The heat is on again as temperatures soar to near 90 degrees by this afternoon. The humidity will make it feel as hot as 95 degrees. It'll be a few degrees hotter on Tuesday. Limit your time and activity outside and make sure you stay hydrated.

High pressure brings us lots of sunshine the next couple of days as rings of fire storms track well to our north. We have a slight chance for storms Tuesday night and into Wednesday with a weak cold front. The cold front cools us back into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Sunny, Hot, and Humid

High: 90. Heat Index: Up to 95

Wind: W to S 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Muggy

Low: 71

Wind: W 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid

High: 93

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 86

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Very Warm

High: 88

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid

High: 90

