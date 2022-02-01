Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temps soar into the 40s, snow possible Wednesday

The winds ramped up late yesterday and it remains quite breezy today. The southwest wind will help warm us into the lower 40s today. You can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine during the day and then mostly cloudy skies heading into tonight. Temperatures take a dive again tonight and into tomorrow.

We are still monitoring the track of a potential big winter storm; however, we have increasing confidence that the bulk of the snow will miss us to the south. We'll find ourselves on the fringe of this system, with only a slight chance of light snow late tonight and a little better chance tomorrow. Around an inch of snow is possible, especially south of Milwaukee. A few lake effect snow showers may also develop on Thursday.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Mild

High: 43

Wind: S to W 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Colder. Slight Ch. Light Snow

Low: 17

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cold. Ch. Light Snow. Around 1" Possible

High: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cold. Ch. Lake Snow Showers

High: 20

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Snow Showers

High: 24

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

High: 30