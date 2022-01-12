Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temps rise into the 30s with chance for scattered snow

items.[0].videoTitle
It's noticeably warmer this morning, and actually amazing how 30 degrees can feel after a cold snap! Unfortunately, it's not going to be a pretty day with mostly cloudy skies and eventually some scattered snow showers later this morning.
and last updated 2022-01-12 06:13:13-05

It's noticeably warmer this morning, and actually amazing how 30 degrees can feel after a cold snap! Unfortunately, it's not going to be a pretty day with mostly cloudy skies and eventually some scattered snow showers later this morning. We could see up to a 1/2" of snow, but mild temperatures should keep the roads just wet. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the middle to upper 30s.

There is another chance for flurries or light snow showers tomorrow, and we're still watching a stronger clipper system approaching Friday. It's looking more and more likely this clipper will dive to the south of us, but it's still worth keeping an eye on for changes. High temperatures slide back into the 20s Friday and into the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Scattered Snow Showers. Less Than 1/2" Accumulation Possible
High: 37
Wind: Variable 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 28
Wind: Variable 5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance Flurries
High: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Snow Late
High: 26

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 25

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 28

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.