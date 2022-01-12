Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temps rise into the 30s with chance for scattered snow

It's noticeably warmer this morning, and actually amazing how 30 degrees can feel after a cold snap! Unfortunately, it's not going to be a pretty day with mostly cloudy skies and eventually some scattered snow showers later this morning. We could see up to a 1/2" of snow, but mild temperatures should keep the roads just wet. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the middle to upper 30s.

There is another chance for flurries or light snow showers tomorrow, and we're still watching a stronger clipper system approaching Friday. It's looking more and more likely this clipper will dive to the south of us, but it's still worth keeping an eye on for changes. High temperatures slide back into the 20s Friday and into the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Scattered Snow Showers. Less Than 1/2" Accumulation Possible

High: 37

Wind: Variable 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 28

Wind: Variable 5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance Flurries

High: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Snow Late

High: 26

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 25

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 28

