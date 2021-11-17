Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temps hang in the 50s with chance for rain Wednesday

You'll step outside to noticeably warmer temperatures this morning and temperatures hold steady in the 50s through the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there is a slight chance of a passing light shower. A west breeze will gust over 20 mph. Skies become partly cloudy tonight as temperatures fall to around 30 degrees.

Cooler weather returns Thursday and Friday. We stay dry through the first half of the weekend with temperatures rebounding to around 50 again on Saturday. The next storm system probably brings just rain and gusty winds on Sunday, be wintry mix is still possible.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Mild. Slight Ch. Light Shower

High: 58

Wind: w 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Bec. Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Low: 31

Wind: w 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 42

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 50

SUNDAY: Cloudy with Rain/Mix Possible

High: 43