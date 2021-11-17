Watch
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temps hang in the 50s with chance for rain Wednesday

You'll step outside to noticeably warmer temperatures this morning and temperatures hold steady in the 50s through the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there is a slight chance of a passing light shower.
You'll step outside to noticeably warmer temperatures this morning and temperatures hold steady in the 50s through the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there is a slight chance of a passing light shower. A west breeze will gust over 20 mph. Skies become partly cloudy tonight as temperatures fall to around 30 degrees.

Cooler weather returns Thursday and Friday. We stay dry through the first half of the weekend with temperatures rebounding to around 50 again on Saturday. The next storm system probably brings just rain and gusty winds on Sunday, be wintry mix is still possible.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Mild. Slight Ch. Light Shower
High: 58
Wind: w 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Bec. Partly Cloudy and Breezy
Low: 31
Wind: w 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy
High: 42

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 50

SUNDAY: Cloudy with Rain/Mix Possible
High: 43

