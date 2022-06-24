After a very comfortable Opening Day of Summerfest, we're going to heat up a bit today. There will be a lake breeze at times which should help keep temperatures down at Henry Maier Festival Park. Under mostly sunny skies, highs today will range from the middle 80s lakeside to the lower 90s just a couple of miles away from the lake. Tonight's forecast calls for mainly clear skies and lows in the 60s.

Saturday starts dry but clouds increase through the day along with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon, but certainly not a washout. We wrap up weekend one of Summerfest with another beautiful day on Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High: 87 Lake 92 Inland

Wind: SW to SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 68

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds. Warm and Humid. Sct'd Showers and T-Storms

High: 86

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

MONDAY: Sunny

High: 75

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 82