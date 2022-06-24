Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temperatures warming up on Friday

After a very comfortable Opening Day of Summerfest, we're going to heat up a bit today. There will be a lake breeze at times which should help keep temperatures down at Henry Maier Festival Park. Under mostly sunny skies, highs today will range from the middle 80s lakeside to the lower 90s just a couple miles away from the lake. Tonight's forecast calls for mainly clear skies and lows in the 60s.
and last updated 2022-06-24 06:11:53-04

After a very comfortable Opening Day of Summerfest, we're going to heat up a bit today. There will be a lake breeze at times which should help keep temperatures down at Henry Maier Festival Park. Under mostly sunny skies, highs today will range from the middle 80s lakeside to the lower 90s just a couple of miles away from the lake. Tonight's forecast calls for mainly clear skies and lows in the 60s.

Saturday starts dry but clouds increase through the day along with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon, but certainly not a washout. We wrap up weekend one of Summerfest with another beautiful day on Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer
High: 87 Lake 92 Inland
Wind: SW to SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 68
Wind: S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds. Warm and Humid. Sct'd Showers and T-Storms
High: 86

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 78

MONDAY: Sunny
High: 75

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms Late
High: 82

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.