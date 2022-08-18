Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temperatures return to the 80s Thursday

Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday before rain moves in on Friday
Another beautiful day ahead with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 80s.
and last updated 2022-08-18 06:16:07-04

Another beautiful day ahead with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 80s.

Sunny skies will continue Friday, but an approaching storm system will push in clouds and maybe a few showers by the evening. Temperatures will be slightly warmer and in the low to mid 80s, with dew points creeping back into the low 60s. As the storm system moves in Saturday, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. A few more showers and possible thunderstorms are likely Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s both days.

Sunny skies return next week, with highs near 80 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 81
Wind: W/SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear
Low: 65
Wind: S 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Slight chance for t-storms late
High: 83
Wind: SW 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Showers & t-storms, esp. in the afternoon
High: 79
Wind: S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A few showers & t-storms
High: 76
Wind: E 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Slight chance
High: 78

