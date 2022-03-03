Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temperatures back into the 30s Thursday

All is quiet this morning but it is chilly. We're waking up to temperatures around 20 degrees and highs this afternoon will only be in the lower 30s. We should see a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a northeast breeze around 10 mph. Skies become mostly cloudy again overnight with lows in the 20s.

We're monitoring what will likely be a strong area of low pressure tracking across the state this weekend. Ahead of the center of low pressure, we'll experience a big warm up Saturday through Sunday morning. But unfortunately, the warm weather will be accompanied by wind and some rain. There's a chance for showers on Saturday, but most of the rain should hold off until Saturday night. Showers may linger into Sunday morning. We may wake up to 50s on Sunday, but the temperature will fall through the day.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Chilly

High: 34

Wind: N to E 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 27

Wind: Calm

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 42

SATURDAY: Breezy and Mild. Mostly Cloudy with Chance Showers, then rain likely at night

High: 58

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy and Turning Colder

High: 55 Early, then Falling Through Day

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Colder. Chance Snow

High: 38