Temperatures around 20 degrees Wednesday with snow on the way

Light snow overnight that fell on top of our ice is creating slippery conditions on side streets and sidewalks this morning. Sunshine breaks out today, but it will be cold, with high temperatures only around 20 degrees. Lake snow showers are expected to develop this evening and continue overnight. 1-2" of snow is possible for our lakeside communities.
The next storm system arrives Thursday afternoon, bringing a round of light to moderate snow to the area. Snow will spread across all of southeast Wisconsin by Thursday night and should linger into early Friday morning. 2-4" of snow is possible, with the best chance for 4" near Lake Michigan.
TODAY: Bec. Mostly Sunny But Cold
High: 23
Wind: N 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Lake Snow Showers Likely. 1-2" Possible Lakeside
Low: 17
Wind: NNE 10 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Snow Moving In Late
High: 26
FRIDAY: Snow Early. 2-4" Accumulation. Becoming Partly Cloudy
High: 28
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 35
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Snow Showers
High: 32